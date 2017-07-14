POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Morne Morkel speaks to Beyond the Game before Trent Bridge test
07:49
World
Morne Morkel speaks to Beyond the Game before Trent Bridge test
England take on South Africa at Nottingam's Trent Bridge on Friday. The Proteas trail the series 1-0, and will be without their fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who's been suspended after an altercation with England's Ben Stokes at Lords. Beyond the Game’s Lance Santos sat down with South African fast bowler, Morne Morkel ahead of the match. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?