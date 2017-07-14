POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Authors Discuss Coups in Literature
They say literature is the mirror of history. And the attempted military coup will be reflected in Turkish poetry, stories and novels for many years to come. So what has politically heavy Turkish literature already produced about the night and what can we expect in the future? Elif Bereketli talks to the experts to find out. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 14, 2017
