July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Turkish-German relations deteriorate after coup

Events of a year ago were not just a concern to people in Turkey. Germany hosts over three million Turkish people, many of whom have been there for over many decades. Within the Turkish communities in Germany, there is a still a real bond to the politics of the mother country. But relations between the two nations have been far smooth over the last 12 months, as our Europe Correspondent, Francis Collings reports.