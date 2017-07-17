July 17, 2017
07:58
07:58
More Videos
Extradition and defending democracy
Turkey is calling for the extradition of business cleric and the alleged mastermind behind the coup attempt, Fetullah Gulen. But the US is reluctant to turn him over. Why? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos