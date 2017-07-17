POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Extradition and defending democracy
07:58
World
Extradition and defending democracy
Turkey is calling for the extradition of business cleric and the alleged mastermind behind the coup attempt, Fetullah Gulen. But the US is reluctant to turn him over. Why? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 17, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?