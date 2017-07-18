POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Indonesia bans Hizbut Tahrir
19:51
World
Indonesia bans Hizbut Tahrir
The President of Indonesia says that political groups such as Hizbut Tahrir should not be allowed to operate in the country. The decision to ban such groups come amid what some consider rising sectarianism in the secular country. The government hopes the move will help to build unity between religious groups. Critics claim banning such groups goes against basic principles of freedom of speech. Is the ban an infringement on civil rights? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 18, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?