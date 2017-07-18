POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Interview Nilufer Narli from Bahcesehir University
03:50
World
July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Interview Nilufer Narli from Bahcesehir University
15th of July marks anniversary of the failed coup in Turkey. Prof. Dr. Nilufer Narli, one of the keynote speakers of the International Family and Violence Conference has more to tell. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 18, 2017
