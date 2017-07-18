World Share

Money Talks: A year after the coup attempt, Turkish economy recovering

It has been a year since a coup attempt killed nearly 250 people in Turkey. Since then, Turkey has been battling security challenges, double-digit inflation and a weakening currency. But Turkey's people and its economy have proved surprisingly resilient as Adefemi Akinsanya reports. For more, James Butterfill, head of Research and Investment Strategy at ETF Securities, from London and financial columnist Taha Arvas join us on set.