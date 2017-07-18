POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Trump visits Paris on Bastille Day
03:56
Money Talks: Trump visits Paris on Bastille Day
It was a visit designed to strengthen relations between the US and France. Dinner at the Eiffel Tower had US President Donald Trump tweeting that ties with his host were stronger than ever. But beneath the grandeur and military pomp, he and French President Emmanuel Macron have a lot of differences. TRT World’s Sarah Morice is in Paris and tells us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 18, 2017
