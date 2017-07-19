What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Showcase: Changing the face of a village with murals

The picturesque Uruguayan village of 25 de Agosto used to be known for its bustling railway station and busy streets. But after the train services were cut, residents began leaving in their droves and the village seemed almost abandoned. But one French painter's arrival has been credited with bringing this sleepy borough back to life. We've been finding out why. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world