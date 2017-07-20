POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Did the UAE hack Qatari state TV?
Did the UAE hack Qatari state TV?
Did The United Arab Emirates orchestrate the GCC Crisis? Qatar has accused Abu Dhabi of hacking in to state news agencies and social media sites to post a fake news story that kicked of the diplomatic row. In the articles the Emir of Qatar was quoted defending Iran and attacking US foreign policy. We discuss the latest escalation in the ongoing diplomatic fallout. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 20, 2017
