07:52
World
Money Talks: Second round of Brexit talks begin
British and European Union envoys have kicked off the second round of Brexit talks. Negotiators from both sides have agreed to set aside differences and get down to tackling the details. At the top of the agenda, they want to flesh out the rights of expatriates living in both regions. The UK's proposal allows EU nationals, who have lived in Britain for at least five years, access to benefits after Brexit. Jack Parrock who is in Brussels covering the talks, joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 20, 2017
