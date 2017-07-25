What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Money Talks: Elon Musk says he has green light for Hyperloop link

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk wants to send you from New York to Washington DC in less than 30 minutes. Musk says he has received a verbal approval from the government to build a futuristic rail connection between the two cities. TRT World's Science and tech reporter Sourav Roy has more on the hyperloop. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world