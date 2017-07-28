POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Enis Karavil talks about his artistic hub 'Sanayi 313'
04:32
World
Enis and Amir Karavil are brothers who've opened up an artistic hub here in Istanbul. The pair run their business out of a space where you can have a coffee and breakfast in the morning and once you're finished you can pick up a one of a kind fashion item or maybe browse some of the exquisite pieces of interior design on display.
July 28, 2017
