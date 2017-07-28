Money Talks: Foxconn announces $10B US plant

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Foxconn has been making components for that great American company Apple for years. But most of its manufacturing plants have been in Asia. Now the Taiwanese electronics giant says it is investing 10 billion dollars to build a factory in the US state of Wisconsin, creating thousands of jobs. It's a win for Wisconsin, and for US President Donald Trump. Arabella Munro reports. Analysis by Money Talks Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
