World Share

Splitting Northern Syria, Cyprus reunification and Sterilising prisoners

The Syrian city of Idlib have come under the control of a group once linked to Al Qaeda. It's a major victory for Hay'et Tahrir al-Sham. But with nearby territories controlled by opposition forces and Daesh, are we witnessing the fragmentation of northern Syria? Also, talks have broken down to reunify Cyprus. We discuss the dispute with the Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Tahsin Ertugruloglu. And we debate a controversial decision to offer US prisoners the choice to reduce their sentences in exchange for being sterilised. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world