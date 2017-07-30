World Share

Strait Talk: Timeline - The Story of a Palestinian Grandfather

Mohammed Mahmoud Jadalah has seen the history of Palestine unfolding before his eyes. He speaks to Strait Talk on his memories and hopes for Palestine. Mohammed M. Jadalah turned 96 years, two months ago. He was born in Palestine before the Israeli occupation, and he’s a witness to the Nakba in 1948. He talks to the Strait Talk about his memories and hopes for Palestine. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world