POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Hollywood still a man's game?
02:27
World
Is Hollywood still a man's game?
Recent movies cashing in on the popularity of their female stars could make us think that female actors enjoy as much screen time as their male counterparts. But the results of a recent university study suggests more needs to be done to tell women's stories on screen. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 2, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?