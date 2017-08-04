Wladimir Klitschko retires from boxing

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
It's the end of an era. Two-time former heavyweight champion of the world Wladimir Klitschko has announced his retirement from boxing. So, we discussed Klitschko's decision to retire with Ronald McIntosh from London. He commentated on the Ukrainian's last ever fight - that defeat to Anthony Joshua in April. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 4, 2017
