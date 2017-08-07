POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Route 66: Chicago on the front line in gun control debate
26:35
World
Route 66: Chicago on the front line in gun control debate
Violence in Chicago continues to run rampant. Officials and locals argue over gun control. Gun rights activist Antonia Okafor travels to the city to look at the debate dividing the nation. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 7, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?