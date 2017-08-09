World Share

Money Talks: Oil producers meet in Abu Dhabi

Oil producers have met in Abu Dhabi as concern grows over an OPEC-led cut in production. The cartel's output hit a record high in July, keeping prices stuck far below their 2014 levels. And some countries start questioning the deal itself. Nawied Jabarkhyl reports from Dubai.