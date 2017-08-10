World Share

Vogue Turkey's Zeynep Yapar talks about sustainable fashion

Sustainable fashion, also known as 'eco fashion' is a growing trend around the world. So whats the goal? Well, it's to bring more environmentally friendly clothing to runways and mainstream stores around the world. It aims to make designers and their customers take into account their social responsibilities. Also seen as an alternative trend against fast fashion, eco fashion ensures quality manufacturing to lengthen the life of the garment.