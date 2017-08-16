What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

The War in Syria: Artist displays images of home in UAE

A Syrian artist is about to have his work showcased in an exhibition in the UAE. Mohannad Orabi escaped from Syria in 2012, but as John Joe Regan reports, the artist tries not to make the war the focus of his work. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world