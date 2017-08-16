POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'Alija' Mini-Series
03:49
Production is beginning on a major new TRT series on the life and times of the first President of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Aluija Izetbegovic. It's an ambitious project covering the history and birth of the new country until Izetbegovic's death in 2003. Let's take a closer look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 16, 2017
