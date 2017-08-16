World Share

'Alija' Mini-Series

Production is beginning on a major new TRT series on the life and times of the first President of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Aluija Izetbegovic. It's an ambitious project covering the history and birth of the new country until Izetbegovic's death in 2003.