World Share

The Diego Costa situation: Interview with Rory Smith

A player who could feature in the Champions League is striker Diego Costa. The Spanish International is currently in Brazil after being given extra time off by the club last month. The 28-year-old now says he's being fined for his absence. He's considering legal action or seeing out the remainder of his contract unpaid in Brazil. Who would've thought that a text message could cause so much trouble? And to talk about all of this we had New York Times football correspondent Rory Smith on Beyond The Game. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world