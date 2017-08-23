World Share

A pop-up museum devoted to O.J. Simpson

Former football star and actor turned criminal. O.J. Simpson's turbulent life has always been in the spotlight. And now a pop-up museum dedicated to the morbid fan culture around his murder trial has opened in LA, but it's for a few days only as we've been finding out.