Lebanese artist sculpts for the poor

Art can be expensive. And the more work it requires, the pricier it tends to be. But some artists like Lebanese sculptor Amer Shaker want to change that idea. He not only passes on his pieces for less than they're worth, he sometimes even gives them away.