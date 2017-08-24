World Share

World Tango Championship finale

An Argentinian couple have won the World Tango Championship which has been held in their home country. Some of the world's greatest dancers took part in the competition, including a partnership of a 90-year old man and a 82-year old woman. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world