'The Glass Castle' depicts the struggles of growing up in a dysfunctional family
04:18
World
'The Glass Castle' depicts the struggles of growing up in a dysfunctional family
American author and journalist Jeannette Walls has suffered poverty and hunger more than once. Her life story has been adapted to the silver screen where the central characters strength is inspiring audiences. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 24, 2017
