POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: BHP Billiton reports full-year financial results
04:06
World
Money Talks: BHP Billiton reports full-year financial results
Like other miners, BHP Billiton has benefitted from a rebound in global metal prices. It reported full year net profit of 5.8 billion dollars on August 22, after a record 6.3 billion dollar loss the year before. The world's largest miner also announced it plans to sell its US shale assets. Although the company describes its shale business as non-core, reports suggest it has been bowing to pressure from its shareholders, including billionaire Paul Singer's Elliot Advisors, to offload the underperforming unit. For further analysis on the state of the US shale oil market, we are joined by Miswin Mahesh, an oil analyst at research consultancy, Energy Aspects. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?