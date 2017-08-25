World Share

Money Talks: BHP Billiton reports full-year financial results

Like other miners, BHP Billiton has benefitted from a rebound in global metal prices. It reported full year net profit of 5.8 billion dollars on August 22, after a record 6.3 billion dollar loss the year before. The world's largest miner also announced it plans to sell its US shale assets. Although the company describes its shale business as non-core, reports suggest it has been bowing to pressure from its shareholders, including billionaire Paul Singer's Elliot Advisors, to offload the underperforming unit. For further analysis on the state of the US shale oil market, we are joined by Miswin Mahesh, an oil analyst at research consultancy, Energy Aspects.