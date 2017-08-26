World Share

Strait Talk: Special from Northern Syria

This week Strait Talk heads to Northern Syria, a year after the Operations Euphrates Shield took place. We talk to the important stakeholders and people in the city of Jerablus. It was liberated from the Daesh's control by Free Syrian Army with the help of Turkish Armed Forces. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us.