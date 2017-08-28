POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Tensions: Tun Khin discusses the situation inside the closed off Rakhine region
Myanmar security forces intensified operations against Rohingya insurgents on Monday, police and other sources said, following three days of clashes with militants in the worst violence involving Myanmar's Muslim minority in five years.
August 28, 2017
