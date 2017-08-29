POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Tensions: Thousands flee as insurgents clash with Army
Myanmar Tensions: Thousands flee as insurgents clash with Army
Myanmar's security forces have stepped up operations against Rohingya fighters. Three days of fighting in Rakhine state has killed more than one hundred people. Thousands of Rohingya civilians have fleed across the border to Bangladesh. But as Nafisa Latic reports, a safe passage isn't guaranteed. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 29, 2017
