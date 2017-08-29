What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

The War in Syria: Turkey readying troops for possible assault

Turkey says it will not hesitate to eliminate any threat from YPG militants along its border with Syria. The YPG is considered the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group. John Joe Regan looks at how Turkey is readying its military, and why it's so determined to defend the area. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world