POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Google faces lawsuit over diversity policy
02:00
World
Money Talks: Google faces lawsuit over diversity policy
Google prides itself on promoting diversity in the workplace but now it has to defend its policies against one of the top conservative lawyers in the United States. Mobin Nasir reports on the row over the tech giant's hiring practices. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?