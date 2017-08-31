World Share

Money Talks: Officials issue arrest warrant for Thai PM Yingluck

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Thai prime minister, Yingluck Shinawatra after she failed to show up for a court appearance on Friday. She is accused of criminal negligence for running a rice subsidy scheme that benefitted many of her supporters. Prosecutors accuse her of paying billions of dollars from state funds during her three-year rule. She faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty. TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports; journalist Tazkira Sattar joins us now from Bangkok for more.