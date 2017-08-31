World Share

Money Talks: Freelance workers fight for their legal rights

From food, to drivers and cleaners everything you need is just a tap away using mobile apps. But companies operating in this on-demand world are under scrutiny over the way they hire and treat their employees. Some workers are frustrated, claiming that they aren't being paid the minimum wage and not getting sick leaves or holiday pay. Now they are taking their fight to court. Katie Gregory has more on the so-called 'gig economy'.