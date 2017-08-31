POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Notting Hill Carnival 2017
Money Talks: Notting Hill Carnival 2017
London celebrates its annual Notting Hill Carnival. Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets not only to party but also to pay tribute to the victims of the fire at Grenfell Tower. Here’s a look at the festivities. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
