POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: British shoppers could pay more after Brexit
02:51
World
Money Talks: British shoppers could pay more after Brexit
The UK might have voted for Brexit, but it has been fighting to retain as much access to the EU as possible. This includes tariff-free trade and limited customs restrictions that are crucial for many people in the UK. The British Retail Consortium says Brexit could lead to food shortages. More than three quarters of the UK's food imports are from the EU. Katie Gregory has more from London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 1, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?