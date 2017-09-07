POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Third round of Brexit talks fail to produce progress
The third round of Brexit talks have now wrapped up in Brussels and they have failed to produce any major breakthroughs. With the UK and EU still unable to agree on key issues, businesses are getting frustrated with there being little to no indication of what a Brexit deal would look like. Kevin Ozebek has more from Brussels and Kallum Pickering, a Senior UK Economist at Berenber, brings his analysis. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 7, 2017
