Artist Pedro Gomez-Egana talks about his work for the 15th Istanbul Biennial
06:11
World
The 15th edition of the Istanbul Biennial is rapidly approaching with artists from Turkey and around the globe gathering here in Istanbul to showcase their art. Among them is Pedro Gomez-Egana. He creates various forms of art staged in very specific ways. One of his main focuses is compositional, combining performances with installations, devoting great attention to how images and sounds appear in a particular space of time and duration.
September 8, 2017
