Myanmar Violence: UN says warns of "ethnic cleansing" in Myanmar
Myanmar Violence: UN says warns of "ethnic cleansing" in Myanmar
The United Nations has criticised the ongoing violence in Myanmar- with its human rights chief saying the security crackdown appears to be an act of 'ethnic cleansing'. Nearly 300,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since the violence began more than two weeks ago. The UN Human Rights Commissioner, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, says the military operation ignores basic human rights and should be stopped. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 11, 2017
