World Share

Money Talks: Claw machines rise in South Korea as economy slows

If you have ever been to an amusement arcade, chances are you have tried to pick out a fluffy toy using a mechanised claw. Over the years these cute but frustrating games have largely fallen out of favour. But in South Korea, they are making a comeback and as Joseph Kim explains, their resurgence has become an emblem of a struggling economy.