Money Talks: Cost of Hurricane Irma could reach $300B

One of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever recorded has left a trail of devastation. Millions of people in the US state of Florida and across the Caribbean are counting the cost of Hurricane Irma. Insurance companies are bracing for losses of up to $40 billion. But that is just a small proportion of the beating insurers around the world are facing from other natural disasters. Adefemi Akinsanya reports and TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.