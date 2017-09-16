World Share

Strait Talk: The Kazakh Shaman in Astana

Samigolla Iliyasov is a practising Shaman living in the Kazakh capital Astana. Shaman is a person who claims having access to, and influence in, the world of good and evil spirits. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us.