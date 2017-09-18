World Share

Money Talks: Sterling hits highest level since Brexit vote

There have been plenty of predictions of the demise of the British economy as it leaves the European Union. But so far, many of them have yet to come true. And the latest comments by a senior Bank of England official pointing to the strength of the UK's growth have sent the pound sharply higher. We are joined by Guy Shone, CEO of Explain the Market, from London.