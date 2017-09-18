POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Sterling hits highest level since Brexit vote
05:39
World
Money Talks: Sterling hits highest level since Brexit vote
There have been plenty of predictions of the demise of the British economy as it leaves the European Union. But so far, many of them have yet to come true. And the latest comments by a senior Bank of England official pointing to the strength of the UK's growth have sent the pound sharply higher. We are joined by Guy Shone, CEO of Explain the Market, from London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 18, 2017
