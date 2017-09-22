World Share

Brexit Talks: PM May makes bid for two-year transition

British Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a keynote address on the UK's Brexit in Florence on Friday in it, she suggested the UK might stay in the single market for an implementation period of two years, and will also meet its financial commitments before finally leaving but she didn't mention a figure. It's not clear the speech will persuade the EU to accelerate the negotiations. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.