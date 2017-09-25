POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Northern Iraq Referendum: Voting under way despite international warning
02:03
World
Northern Iraq Referendum: Voting under way despite international warning
Polls are open in a referendum on administrative independence for the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG). Turkey has called on its citizens to leave Kurdish provinces in Iraq and says it will not recognize the result of the independence referendum. Western powers have also criticized the vote, saying it could distract from the fight against Daesh. Let's take a look at the opponents of the referendum. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?