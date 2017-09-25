World Share

Money Talks: S&P cuts China's credit rating over debt growth

China may be one of the world's largest and fastest growing economies. But rising debt is fueling concerns over its ability to maintain the pace of its economic progress. Ratings agency Standard and Poor's has lowered China's sovereign debt rating. Mobin Nasir reports on the credit bubble threatening China's economy and what it could mean for the rest of the world.