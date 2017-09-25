POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Northern Iraq Referendum: Vote counting under way in independence ballot
02:02
World
Northern Iraq Referendum: Vote counting under way in independence ballot
We begin our programme with the Northern Iraq independence referendum. Polls have closed and counting is now underway. There was a large voter turnout, despite international condemnation and warnings the referendum could ignite more conflict in the region. The vote was organised by the Kurdish Regional Government - or KRG - but it is non-binding. Our correspondent Nicole Johnston reports from Erbil. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
