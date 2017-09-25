POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Petra Diamonds' shares continue slide
03:31
World
Money Talks: Petra Diamonds' shares continue slide
Shares in London-listed Petra Diamonds fell 5 percent on September 19, 2017 as it was hit by labour disruptions at two of its mines in South Africa. The miner is currently negotiating a three-year wage deal with one of the country's largest mineworkers' unions. For more, we are joined by Daniel Ashby from Dar es Salaam. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?