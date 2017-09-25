World Share

Money Talks: Petra Diamonds' shares continue slide

Shares in London-listed Petra Diamonds fell 5 percent on September 19, 2017 as it was hit by labour disruptions at two of its mines in South Africa. The miner is currently negotiating a three-year wage deal with one of the country's largest mineworkers' unions. For more, we are joined by Daniel Ashby from Dar es Salaam.